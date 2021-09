JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A well-known bar and grill in Johnson City had to temporarily close its doors due to an issue with the water main.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a sign posted on its door letting customers know that the restaurant will be closed until further notice while they work to fix the issue.

News Channel 11 has reached out to restaurant management regarding when they expect to reopen, and our team has yet to receive a comment back on the matter.