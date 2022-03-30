JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A wildfire has ravaged more than 108 acres of Buffalo Mountain since Sunday, according to a state forestry official.

James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 that while 75% of the fire is contained, crews are unable to snuff out the remaining flames until rainfall arrives. Wednesday’s forecast involves wind advisories across the region, which could complicate these efforts.

Areas where the fire on Buffalo Mountain once burned are evident in charred sections. PHOTO: CMDeegan

However, Heaton said Wednesday morning that hot spots have stayed within fire lines established by crews, and fire officials do not anticipate any growth. While there is little smoke visible, he said it is impossible to ensure every ember in every log is extinguished when dealing with a fire that spans a vast amount of land.

Storm Team 11 predicts that a line of storms will move toward the region Wednesday night, with lingering showers until early Friday morning. Heaton said a “significant amount of rain” is needed to reach full containment.

The fire has remained 75% contained since Monday, and while it never affected recreational areas or hiking trails, Heaton said the initial flames on Sunday did burn a few feet away from several nearby residential properties.

“The black is still there, but [there is] no active fire near any structures currently,” he said. “And hopefully not ever.”

Several crew members remain at the scene in an effort to keep the fire under control.