JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.”

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. For the hiking section of the evening, participants are encouraged to bring flashlights and headlamps.

The hike itself centers around fluorescent fungi, plants and animals that glow in otherworldly colors when placed under ultraviolet light. Exploration areas are planned throughout the trail, and blacklights will be provided to help spot glowing creatures.

While registration for the event is not required, city officials encouraged hikers to register so they receive notifications if the event is canceled. All ages are welcome on the trip, and those who attend are encouraged to carpool or park in the Buffalo Mountain upper loop.