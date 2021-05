JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Construction work at Buffalo Mountain Park’s entrance has caused the park to close for five hours Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the City of Johnson City, the park will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Construction is being done for a new parking area outside of the park’s main gate, the city states.