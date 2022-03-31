JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A brushfire on the southside of Buffalo Mountain reached 90% containment Thursday afternoon, according to a forestry official.

The blaze has burned since Sunday, but recent rainfall allowed crews to increase the containment from 75% to 90%, according to James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

“We just went all the way around the fire and have only a few smokes still visible,” he stated. “The fire saw some rain, but not enough to extinguish all the hotspots. The high winds brought down several trees [Wednesday] night, and the wind and sunshine are drying it out quickly [Thursday.]”

Heaton said as of Thursday afternoon, he left the area to travel to Sevier County to assist with a wildfire that spans 3,700 acres and remains 5% contained.

The flames at Buffalo Mountain never affected nearby structures, although the blaze did reach residential areas when it first sparked on Sunday. No hiking trails or recreational areas were damaged in the fire.