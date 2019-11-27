Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Erwin, Johnson City and Bristol next week

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 27: The Budweiser clydesdale horses walk on the field prior to Game Four of the 2013 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 27, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you want a look at the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, they will be featured in Christmas events across the Tri-Cities early December.

On December 4, the ‘Gentle Giants,’ as they are often referred to, will be located at Food City in Erwin.

On December 5, the eight-horse hitch will appear in the Bristol Christmas Parade. They will also be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon on December 7, at the Johnson City Christmas Parade.

One of the horses will make an appearance at the Downtown Johnson City Tree Lighting on December 6.

