Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Erwin, Johnson City and Bristol next week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you want a look at the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, they will be featured in Christmas events across the Tri-Cities early December.
On December 4, the ‘Gentle Giants,’ as they are often referred to, will be located at Food City in Erwin.
On December 5, the eight-horse hitch will appear in the Bristol Christmas Parade. They will also be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon on December 7, at the Johnson City Christmas Parade.
One of the horses will make an appearance at the Downtown Johnson City Tree Lighting on December 6.
