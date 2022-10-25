The Budweiser Clydesdales will return to the Tri-Cities for the first time in three years at the beginning of December. (WJHL photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release.

The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon in downtown Bristol for that city’s Dec. 1 Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m.

Budweiser Clydesdales take a break outside Holston Distributing during their 2019 visit to Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

The same eight-horse hitched wagon and so-called “gentle giants” will participate in the Dec. 3 Johnson City Christmas parade as well. That parade begins at 8 a.m. and travels from East Tennessee State University, along West Walnut Street and into downtown.

“One-Horse shows” will occur at the Food City store at 920 W. State of Franklin Road in Johnson City starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 (a Friday) and again at Ingles in Jonesborough, 1200 W. Jackson Ave., from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 4.

The horses, initially brought to North America in the mid-1800s by Canadians of Scottish descent, make hundreds of appearances annually. Only horses with certain specifications can take on the Budweiser wagon hitch.

They must be 3 years or older bay-colored horses, 18 hands (6 feet) or taller at the shoulder, weigh around 2,000 pounds, and have four white legs with a blaze of white on the face and a black mane and tail. Above all, the Budweiser Clydesdales must have gentle temperaments due to their constant interaction with people.

The horses, which eat as much as 25 quarts of feed and 50 pounds of hay each day, travel with a Dalmatian. The dog breed was bred and trained to protect horses and guard the wagons when drivers went inside to make deliveries.

The December tour is the Clydesdales’ first in the Tri-Cities since late 2019.