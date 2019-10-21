Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Johnson City, Erwin, and Bristol

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 27: The Budweiser clydesdale horses walk on the field prior to Game Four of the 2013 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 27, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(WJHL)- The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are going to make several appearances in the Tri-Cities this December, including the Johnson City and Bristol Christmas Parades.

On December 4, the ‘Gentle Giants,’ as they are often referred to, will be located at Food City in Erwin.

On December 5, the eight-horse hitch will appear in the Bristol Christmas Parade. They will also be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon on December 7, at the Johnson City Christmas Parade.

One of the horses will make an appearance at the Downtown Johnson City Tree Lighting on December 6.

The first time the full hitch of Clydesdales were photographed in Downtown Johnson City was shortly following the prohibition era. They also made an appearance at the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville. Most recently, the horses made several visits to the Tri-Cities during the August 2013 NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Johnson City is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches, a press release from Holston Distributing Company. The first Clydesdales came to America in the mid-1800s. Today, the giant horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, MO; Merrimack, NH; and Ft. Collins, CO. According to the release, they may also be viewed at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, MO.