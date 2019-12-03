Budweiser Clydesdales prepare to make multiple Tri-Cities appearances this week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities area is hosting some big visitors, and that’s no exaggeration.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are making several appearances over the course of the week.

PREVIOUS: Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Erwin, Johnson City and Bristol next week

On Tuesday, News Channel 11 visited the horses at Holston Distributing Co. in Johnson City, where the Clydesdales could be seen getting in some exercise.

A makeshift stable was made for the Clydesdales at Holston Distributing.

So majestic! The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Johnson City today! pic.twitter.com/kQlPln0Md6 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) December 3, 2019

On Wednesday, December 4, the eight horses will be making an appearance at the Food City in Erwin. It’s located at 110 North Industrial Drive.

They will also be in the Bristol Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 5.

One of the eight horses will participate at the Downtown Johnson City Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 6.

If you have ever wanted to see the Clydesdales pull their famous Budweiser red wagon, you’re in luck.

News Channel 11 will have special coverage of the Johnson City Parade on Saturday, where the Clydesdales will be hitched to their wagon and entertain paradegoers.

The Clydesdales will also participate in the Kingsport Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The last time the team of horses was in the Tri-Cities was in 2013, during the August 2013 NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.