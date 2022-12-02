JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Clydesdales are in town and made a stop at the Food City on North State of Franklin in Johnson City on Friday.

The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. People from all over come to marvel at these horses.

“I think it means a lot, you know standing out here tonight, talking to everybody, seeing all the smiling faces. I haven’t seen a single person go by without a smile on their face after getting to see one of these horses and you know I think it just means a lot,” said Jason Johnson, Store Manager of Food City on North State of Franklin. “It gets everybody in the Christmas spirit, and it gets everybody in a really warm place.

Johnson said he hopes everyone gets to experience the Clydesdales.

“I just hope that everybody gets a chance to come out and see this and experience this, get their picture taken with it and hopefully in the future years we will be able to do events like this and everybody will be able to get more involved.”

You can see the Clydesdales tomorrow during the Johnson City Christmas Parade that starts at 10:30 a.m. Another “One-Horse show” will take place at Ingles in Jonesborough on 1200 W. Jackson Ave., from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 4.