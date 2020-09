BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Knoxville-based restaurant has officially opened its first location in the Tri-Cities.

Buddy’s-bar-b-q held a grand opening Wednesday at The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee.

Officials with the restaurant said they’ve been working for more than a year to open this location.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

We’re told all meats are smoked on site, and they also have a drive-thru.