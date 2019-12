KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Buddy’s bar-b-q is planning to open a new restaurant at The Pinnacle in Bristol.

According to an official with The Pinnacle, the Knoxville-based company will build the new restaurant in the lot behind Steak ‘n Shake and Zaxby’s near Starbucks.

An estimated opening date was not provided.

Construction has not started and it hasn’t been determined if it will be a stand-alone restaurant.

It will be the first Buddy’s location in Northeast Tennessee.