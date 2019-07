Bristol's bats propel the Pirates to a 9-3 victory, their fifth-straight win

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) The month of July has treated the Pirates pretty well with Bristol going 6-1, including a 9-3 victory over Pulaski Sunday night at Boyce Cox Field.

The win marked their fifth-straight triumph and moved Bristol into a tie with Johnson City for the Appalachian League West Division lead.

The Pirates aim for their sixth-straight when the series with the Yankees concludes on Monday.