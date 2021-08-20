‘Bucs for Kids’ to raise money for Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday morning is a great time to grocery shop for weekend festivities and even the week ahead, but this Saturday shopping at Food City locations across the Tri-Cities will not only fill your fridge but help children in need.

News Channel 11 in partnership with the East Tennessee State University Athletic Department is teaming up to host ‘Bucs for Kids’ on August 21st from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in support of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Participating Food City locations include S. Roan St., N State of Franklin Rd, and Boones Creek in Johnson City, along with the Jonesborough, and Gray locations.

ETSU coaches and athletes along with Bucky the mascot will be helping to bag groceries and greet customers at participating.

“We talked about it and we were all in. We’re going to have dozens and dozens of our athletes at all these different locations and we’re really looking forward to having Bucky move around all of these locations as well and getting people involved and making donations for Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital, which is one of the greatest causes there could possibly be. I’m so proud to be partnered with them and be a part of this wonderful event,” said ETSU Athletic Director, Scott Carter.

Shoppers can contribute any amount to Niswonger Children’s Hospital at checkout. The donation amount will be added to their grocery total with 100% of the donations collected benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

“We take a lot of pride in this. Service is one of the three main pillars along with academic success and certainly athletic success that we pride ourselves on every single day. We’re really excited for the engagement of our student-athletes, our coaches, and our entire staff, I’m going to be somewhere, wherever they tell me to go and I’m actually going to bring my daughter with me, I can’t wait,” said Carter.