‘Bucs for Kids’ Partnership raises $7,500 for Children at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs for Kids campaign, a partnership between Food City, WJHL, and the ETSU athletic department, raised money for children in treatment at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The check for $7,500 was presented at Saturday’s ETSU Buccaneers home football game against conference competitor, Wofford.

Bucs for kids took place on August 21 at the food city locations in Johnson City, Jonesborough and Gray. During that time shoppers were encouraged to contribute at the checkout.

100% of donations went straight to the cause.