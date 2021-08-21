‘BUCS for Kids’ fundraiser for Niswonger Children’s Hospital underway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Grocery shoppers at Food City have extra help today from some special guests for the ‘BUCS for Kids’ fundraiser in Support of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

News Channel 11 in partnership with the East Tennessee State University Athletic Department teamed up to host ‘Bucs for Kids’ on Saturday, August 21st from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in support of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

ETSU coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, dance team and Bucky the mascot were bagging groceries and greeting customers at Food City stores in Johnson City, Jonesborough and Gray..

The Bucs volleyball team and representatives from the basketball team were at the store on South Roan Street in Johnson City.

“We couldn’t be anything without our community and our support system. It’s nice being out here and meeting everyone and just being able to introduce ourselves and build a strong connection,” said junior volleyball player, Lauren Hatch.

Shoppers were able to donate to the children’s hospital at check out and add it to their grocery total with 100% of the donations collected benefitting Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, a place the players say needs the community’s support more than ever as the Delta variant impacts kids.

Good morning from the Food City on S Roan in Johnson City where @WJHL11, @ETSUAthletics and @FoodCity has partnered up for “Bucs for Kids” to support Niswonger Children's Hospital!



It’s happening in Johnson City, Jonesborough and Gray until 2! pic.twitter.com/OvogVLz0lH — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) August 21, 2021

“Now since there is a new wave, I think it’s very important to raise this money for the kids since there is more challenges now. I think it’s just something that’s super important,” said junior volleyball player, Lundyn Coffman.

Shoppers were also able to get a Buccaneer football schedule poster and purchase tickets for the upcoming football season!

The volleyball team’s first home game is September 24th at 6 pm in Brooks Gym.