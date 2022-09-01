JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University football fans have been excited for the start of a new season led by new head football coach George Quarles. The celebration started early on campus.

“We ended last season pretty good, looking forward to a more successful season this year,” Patrick Johnson, a senior at ETSU, said.

It’s clear Bucs fans have high hopes this year following the Southern Conference championship and playoff run last year. Fans have been looking forward to this first match-up against Mars Hill for weeks.

“We just want to see a good, new offense out on the field, see what this team under George Quarles is going to do,” fan Mark Fleenor said.

The season holds several “firsts” for the Bucs. The marching band director said this year’s band is the largest in ETSU history.

“Always excited to support the team, and entertain the crowd, both with our pregame and halftime show, so we’re just happy to be here,” ETSU Director of Marching Band Dr. Joe Moore said.

One highly anticipated element that could be coming soon is beer sales. While there were none served at tonight’s game, officials haven’t ruled it out for the rest of the season.

“Beer sales creates awesome revenue for ETSU and Johnson City, attracts a different crowd, and I think it’s awesome for our athletic department and it also adds to the atmosphere,” ETSU junior Ryan Foley said.

The atmosphere which fans say keeps getting better and better.

“We’re going places,” Fleenor said. “Our coaching staff has done a wonderful job and it has made fans all over this area excited about being a Buccaneer fan again.”

According to ETSU athletics, just over 9,700 people attended the game.