Bucs cross the stage at East Tennessee State University graduation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New graduates walked across the graduation stage at East Tennessee State University Saturday.

There were two different ceremonies held inside the mini-dome at ETSU one celebrating new graduates from the College of Arts & Science, College of Business & Technology, and College of Graduate & Continuing Studies from those categories.

A separate ceremony was held for those from the College of Nursing, College of Public Health, College of Pharmacy, and College of Biomedical Science.

The journey for these students has undoubtedly been long and trying, and university officials told News Channel 11 this day is one that students and staff look forward to all year.

News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities offer congratulations to all of the new graduates!

You can rewatch the full event on ETSU’s website by clicking under the ‘Fall Commencement ‘ tab, or by clicking here.