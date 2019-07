GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) The Pirates trailed 2-1 after the second inning, but Bristol retaliated in the later frames for their fourth-straight victory, winning 5-3 over Greeneville.

The Bucs look to make it five in-a-row when they host Pulaski on Sunday with the Reds hoping to bounce back as the Mets visit on Sunday as well.