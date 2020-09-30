Buchanan County, Va. Sheriff: ‘I can no longer be associated with the National Democratic Party’

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- A local sheriff has announced his resignation from the National Democratic Party on social media.

In a post on the Republican Party of Buchanan County, Virginia’s Facebook page, it was announced they’ve accepted the membership of Buchanan County, Virginia Sheriff John McClanahan.

McClanahan was elected in 2019, edging out incumbent Sheriff Ray Foster with 45.61 percent of the votes.

You can read the full statement about McClanahan’s political party change below.

On Sheriff McClanahan’s personal Facebook page he wrote, “Please read…… not looking for no debates. After many hours of consideration, this is what’s best for myself and my family.”