BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A boil water notice was issued for the Looney’s Creek area of Buchanan County, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gary Boyd with the Buchanan County Public Service Authority, the boil advisory is in effect only for the Looney’s Creek area and lasts until further notice.

More information on what to do during a boil water notice can be found at vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water.