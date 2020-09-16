Buchanan County, Va. deputies investigating suspicious death

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a missing man was found in the Bradshaw Mountain area.

According to Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, Kevin Allen Citarelli was found by family members off Marigold Road in the Bradshaw Mountain area Tuesday afternoon.

Those family took him to Buchanan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Breeding said his family reported Citarelli missing after not hearing from him since September 11.

According to investigators, the body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.