BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Bridges are still in disrepair and homes have not been rebuilt in Buchanan County, one year after floods devastated communities.

Some homes still have clearance markings that were spray painted by search and rescue crews.

July 13 marked one year since flooding hit communities in the county.

The flooding spanned the county, happening on Dismal River Road and in the Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood, and Jewell Valley communities. Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob saw the most damage. Local agencies and those on a federal level pitched in to help with recovery efforts.

“You can talk to anyone who’s lived here long and they’ll tell you there’s never been this much water,” said Pilgrims Knob resident Robert Rife.

Rife documented the flood damage in pictures, which now serve as a representation of what has changed.

Mud was pushed up Rife’s lawn (Photo: WJHL). Flood waters pushed a home across the street into Rife’s yard. (Photo: WJHL).

“[They] cleaned up the debris and the old houses that were demolished by the flood,” said Rife. “And they cleaned up the mud and leveled up the property and also they’ve sowed the grass on the property, which has made it look a lot better.”

He says his home was one of the only liveable homes left, even after it received damage. He says eight feet of water rushed into his garage, causing him to lose his garage, tools, and a car.

He’s one of the fortunate ones. Ten homes have still not been rebuilt.

“This neighborhood was one that you had a good group of neighbors that worked together very well,” said Rife. “So it’s sad to see them not here anymore.”

Right now, Rife is working on rebuilding his garden.

In December, a new business, Payne’s Outlet, opened up in Pilgrims Knob. Owner Dustin Payne has lived in Pilgrams Knob all his life and was there during the flood.

“It’s just different seeing the area. It’s just really upsetting,” said Payne. “It will never be the same. I don’t think people will come back, but I put the business here hoping maybe we could bring a little bit of life back to the area.”

Payne says everyone looks at rain differently now.

“Now, when it rains after, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, is this going to be round two?'”

Church rebuilds with community support

A church in Oakwood has been able to rebuild thanks to support from community members.

Pastor William Proffitt of the Crystal Block Church of God off Dismal River Road says the flood ripped up his parking lot and drug it down the street. The flood caused damage to the underpinning of the church, its flooring, handicap ramp, and heating system.

Proffitt is thankful for the community support to help rebuild his church. (Photo: WJHL).

The community pitched in to help pay for repairs, during a hard time for the community.

“It’s been struggling and trying to help others that got hit,” said Proffitt. “My church members got hit pretty hard up the road and down the road and the trailer park. I lost five members to the flood. They had to relocate.”

Proffitt says the church has been holding benefit concerts to pay for repairs. He says the community has donated $15,000. They have been able to make all of the needed repairs, except for finishing the parking lot. That’s his next task.

The next benefit concert is Sunday, July 16 from 1-6 p.m. All are welcome and donations will go to finishing the parking lot.

Community still in need

United Way of Southwest Virginia told News Channel 11 that just under 300 households requested assistance and today, there are 20 homes that were completely destroyed. They’re waiting to rebuild those 20 homes until the state completes its flood plan re-mapping.

When the time comes for construction, they need volunteers who are skilled in areas of carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work.

