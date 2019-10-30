Buchanan Co. SO: Officials investigating after school bus crash involving van

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after school bus was involved in a crash with a van Wednesday morning on Jack’s Creek Road in Buchanan County.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Ray Foster, it appears the bus scraped the back of a van.

As of this time, no injuries have been reported, according to Foster.

Sheriff Foster says the students were picked up and transported to school by another bus.

There is currently no word on charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

