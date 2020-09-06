Buchanan County Sheriff’s Officers involved in vehicle pursuit; gunshots fired at deputies

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County Sheriff’s officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Saturday, according to a press release from the BCSO.
The suspect led BCSO on a vehicle pursuit on Route 643 Hurley Road, according to the release, during which gunshots were fired at deputies.
The release confirmed gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and deputies.
After a short standoff the driver, Joseph L. Rayburn, 42, of Burnwell, Kentucky, who was wanted by the State of Kentucky for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, was arrested and charged.Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Rayburn was arrested on multiple charges including the following:
- Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Abduction by force
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Obstruction of justice
- Flee from Law Enforcement Officer
- Disregard Law Enforcement Command
- Shooting from vehicle
- Malicious shooting at an occupied Law Enforcement Vehicle
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance
- Reckless driving
- Driver’s license suspended or revoked
No one was seriously injured during the incident, according to the press release.
The Virginia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and continues to investigate the incident.