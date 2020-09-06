Buchanan County Sheriff’s Officers involved in vehicle pursuit; gunshots fired at deputies

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County Sheriff’s officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Saturday, according to a press release from the BCSO.

The suspect led BCSO on a vehicle pursuit on Route 643 Hurley Road, according to the release, during which gunshots were fired at deputies.

The release confirmed gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and deputies.

After a short standoff the driver, Joseph L. Rayburn, 42, of Burnwell, Kentucky, who was wanted by the State of Kentucky for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, was arrested and charged. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Rayburn was arrested on multiple charges including the following:

Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Abduction by force

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Obstruction of justice

Flee from Law Enforcement Officer

Disregard Law Enforcement Command

Shooting from vehicle

Malicious shooting at an occupied Law Enforcement Vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance

Reckless driving

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

No one was seriously injured during the incident, according to the press release.

The Virginia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and continues to investigate the incident.