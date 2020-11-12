Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office warning locals of new Facebook Marketplace scam

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Buchanan County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office are warning against a new scam linked to Facebook Marketplace.

In a social media post Thursday, officials said that several people people in the Buchanan County area have fallen victim to the scam.

The scam involves people selling goods on Facebook Marketplace at a seemingly “amazing deal,” according to the sheriff’s office. When these scammers reportedly go to sell these items, they want the purchaser to use a third-party service, such as eBay of GoDaddy, to complete the purchase.

The sheriff’s office warns that if you see this happening, go to the site in question and see if the item in question is listed on that site. If not, the sheriff’s office warns that it is most likely a scam.

“Typically if a deal looks “too good to be true” it usually is,” the social media post warned.

The sheriff’s office also posted that buyers should use caution when purchasing items online from sellers that are not using a trusted website.