BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating missing 14-year-old Tiffany Leanne Deskins.

According to a social media post by the department, Deskins was last seen on Frank Hollow Road in the Slate Creek area of the county on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. The post said Deskins is 5’2″ and 130 lbs. Her hair is brown but may be dyed black. Her eyes are also brown, according to the sheriff’s office.

The post states, “Anyone with information as to the whereabouts and/or the disappearance of Deskins is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313.”