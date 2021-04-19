Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who hasn’t been seen in over a week

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who has not been seen in about a week and a half.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is trying locate William Arthur Cole Jr., 76, after he was reported missing on Monday.

Investigators believe he may have gone walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of the county. First responders searched the area around Cole’s home Monday evening before they suspended the search due to darkness. The search will resume Tuesday morning.

Cole is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313.