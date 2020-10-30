Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the location of 77-year-old Eugene “Pete” Childress.

Childress left his home in the Slate Creek area of the county Thursday morning and was last seen in Chapmanville, West Virginia this evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is driving a white 2011 GMC Terrain with Virginia tag VMM 5090.

Anyone with information on Childress’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-935-2313.