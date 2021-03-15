Buchanan County Sheriff: 2 bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were located in Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies located the body of Isaac Ray Stiltner, 41 of Pilgrims Knob, Friday evening inside a residence in the 1100 block of Slate Creek Road.

On Saturday, the body of Tabitha Leann Hagerman, 32 of Pilgrims Knob, was found in a creek in the same area.

The sheriff’s office says there was no trauma or injury that caused either death and investigators believe the deaths were drug-related, but have not determined if the two deaths were related to each other.

Both bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.