BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County authorities removed all boil water notices in the county on Friday, ending a series of advisories since flooding throughout the area.

On Friday morning, the Buchanan County Public Service Authority announced there are no areas in the county that are still required to boil water before drinking it.

The boil water notices were previously issued in areas severely impacted by the flooding that destroyed dozens of homes and damaged even more.

The devastating July flooding prompted hundreds of volunteers and several agencies to respond and provide aid. On Aug. 15, Food City presented a check for more than $153,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to assist in flood relief in Buchanan County.