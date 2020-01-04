Buchanan County Public Schools offer flu prevention tips to parents

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan Public Schools are asking parents or guardians to wash their children’s backpacks, coats or lunch boxes before students return to school after winter break.

In a Facebook post, the school system pleads with parents to wash articles that could spread the flu and strep.

If parents are unable to properly clean these everyday items, they are asked to at least spray them down with Lysol.