Buchanan County Public Schools offer flu prevention tips to parents

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan Public Schools are asking parents or guardians to wash their children’s backpacks, coats or lunch boxes before students return to school after winter break.
In a Facebook post, the school system pleads with parents to wash articles that could spread the flu and strep.
If parents are unable to properly clean these everyday items, they are asked to at least spray them down with Lysol.
You can protect your backpack and washing machine with a pillowcase. Just empty everything out of your backpack, open all the compartments, and place it inside a pillowcase. An old pillowcase you don’t care avout very much is best. Then tie the pillowcase shut and drop it in. Add a little detergent and was it in warm water on the gentle cycle. This keeps your backpack and washing machine safe. Plus, if you didn’t get everything out of your backpack (like change, pens, etc.) the pillowcase will keep those from going where they shouldn’t. When it’s done washing, hang it somewhere to dry.BCPS