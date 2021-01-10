Buchanan County Public Authority to perform service disconnects on past due accounts

(WJHL) — An alert from the Buchanan County Public Authority said it will begin performing service disconnects on past due accounts beginning the week of Jan. 11, 2021.
For more information, visit the website by CLICKING HERE or call 276-935-5827.
by: News Channel 11 StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WJHL) — An alert from the Buchanan County Public Authority said it will begin performing service disconnects on past due accounts beginning the week of Jan. 11, 2021.
For more information, visit the website by CLICKING HERE or call 276-935-5827.