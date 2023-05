BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Public Service Authority (PSA) issued a boil water notice for several areas.

The following areas are asked to boil water until further notice:

Rocklick/Oakwood

Clifton Fork

Southern Gap

Pea Patch

Fletchers Ridge

Rowe

Leemaster

Combs Ridge

Buchanan County residents were also asked to conserve water on Wednesday.