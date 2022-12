BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County PSA is asking customers to use water ‘only when necessary,’ a release from the company stated on Thursday.

According to the release, PSA asked customers to no longer keep their water dripping, but asked users to conserve water over the next few days.

The notice is reportedly in place due to recovering the water in PSA’s tanks and system.

Buchanan County PSA also thanked customers who left their water dripping to prevent frozen pipes.