BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Yet another county in Virginia has declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

According to the Buchanan County Administrator’s Office, the ordinance to become a sanctuary passed on Monday night.

More than 80 counties across the Commonwealth have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

More details on Buchanan County’s ordinance are expected soon.

