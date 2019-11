VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — A Buchanan County man won $53,040 from the Virginia Lottery.

Richie Blankenship purchased a wining Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket from the Food City on Riverside Drive in Vansant.

Blankenship, a retired school administrator, told lottery officials he had no immediate plans for his winnings.

According to lottery officials, Buchanan County received more than $2.2 million in lottery funds for public education last fiscal year.