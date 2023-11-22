BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Buchanan County man is dead after a crash on Slate Creek Road on Wednesday morning, state police report.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a pickup truck was traveling west on Route 83 around 7:15 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the road as it entered a curve.

The truck then reportedly hit a guardrail and overturned into a creek in the 4800 Block of Slate Creek Road/Route 83.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, VSP reports.

The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the driver has not been released while state police notify the next of kin.