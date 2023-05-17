BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Public Service Authority is asking residents to conserve water on Wednesday, one day after severe thunderstorms swept through Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

An alert sent by the department at around 4 p.m. asks residents to only use the amount of water that’s absolutely necessary until further notice.

The alert said crews are working to restore power to the county’s pump system that works to distribute water to and from storage tanks, residences and businesses.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.