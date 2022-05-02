GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — An alert issued Monday, May 2 informed Buchanan County community members that a boil water notice was issued for the entire county.

The alert is in response to a tank inspection, according to the officials with the Buchanan County Public Service Authority.

Officials estimated that the alert may be lifted on Wednesday, May 5. Community members are encouraged to check alerts from the county’s alert system.

The CDC states that during a boil water advisory, community members should drink only bottled water or boiled tap water. This also includes water used to brush teeth. Handwashing is generally considered safe during a boil water advisory, and people should be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Health officials also encourage the use of disposable plates, cups and utensils during a boil water advisory.

