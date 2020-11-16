Buchanan County investigators believe shooting was murder-suicide

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County authorities are now investigating a shooting that left two people dead as a murder-suicide.

The Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday on Fire Tower Road in the Big A Mountain area.

Deputies found two men, identified as 26-year-old Shane Tyler Lester of Davenport and 24-year-old Samuel Waylin Rose of Honaker, dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday afternoon that investigators now believe that after a short encounter, Rose shot Lester before fatally shooting himself.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.