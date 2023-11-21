BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Buchanan County burn ban issued in November has been extended to Dec. 4 due to dry conditions.

According to Buchanan County 911, the Department of Forestry and multiple volunteer fire agencies continue to battle forest fires throughout the county as of Tuesday.

On Nov. 10, the county’s board of supervisors issued a burn ban that has been extended to Dec. 4.

“Even with the recent rainfall the ground is still very dry, making fire easier to spread once it begins,” Buchanan County 911 stated in a release. “Firefighters are working diligently to ensure that the fires that remain active in the county are contained.”

The 911 agency asked people to honor the ban and to refrain from the burning of any materials. People with health issues are advised to stay indoors due to the chance of worsening breathing conditions, the agency said.

Anyone with concerns or needing assistance is asked to contact 911.