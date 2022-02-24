MINGO COUNTY, W.V. (WJHL) — A man from Grundy, Virginia, died after a train hit him early Wednesday in West Virginia.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Chief Dep. Eric Breeding confirmed with News Channel 11 that the man was from Grundy and had family in the area. BCSO identified the man as Nicholas Lee Ashby, 45.

The BCSO notified family of Ashby’s death Wednesday night, according to Breeding.

The original report from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to the Edgarton area at 7 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a train hit a pedestrian.

Ashby was confirmed dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.