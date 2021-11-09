Buchanan Co. Public Schools among 7 districts in Virginia to receive career & technical education grants

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia school district is receiving almost $100,000 in funding from the state to prepare students for futures in high-demand jobs.

Buchanan County Public Schools was one of the seven districts across the Commonwealth selected to receive funds from the Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant, according to a release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

BCPS is receiving $98,651 “to provide work-based learning opportunities for students in preparation for entry into health science and STEM careers while earning an industry credential and associate degree.”

The release states the grant is a one-time funding opportunity that is designed to help students in the district graduate from high school, get their proper credentials and obtain an associate degree within five years or less.

“This investment will help students grow and get good jobs,” said Governor Northam. “These programs are great opportunities for students to get valuable experience in industries with high-demand and high paying jobs.”

The other school districts selected to receive funding are listed below, along with the amount granted to them:

Alexandria Public Schools — $200,000

Alleghany County Public Schools—$497,756

Grayson County Public Schools—$205,550

Radford Public Schools—$90,000

Stafford County Public Schools—$158,043

West Point Public Schools—$250,000



