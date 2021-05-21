Buchanan Co. jury returns guilty verdict, 20 year sentence for burglary case after DNA discovered in beer bottle, drink can

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a 3-day trial, a Buchanan County jury handed down a guilty verdict and suggested a 20-year sentence to Bobby Proffitt of Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

A media release from Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington says Proffitt, 40, was charged with breaking and entering the home of Mark Taylor, burglary of a detached garage, and grand larceny.

The trial began on May 17.

The release describes testimony from Taylor, who explained how he discovered his home in disarray and finding several items missing.

According to the release, sheriff’s office investigators found an empty beer bottle taken from the fridge and an empty energy drink can on the scene which contained DNA matching Proffitt’s with margins of error of “1 in 7.2 billion.”

The jury found Proffitt guilty of burglary in the case of Taylor’s home, not guilty of the burglary of Taylor’s garage and not guilty of larceny.

The jury suggested the maximum sentence of 20 years in a Virginia penitentiary.