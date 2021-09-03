Buchanan Co. Board of Supervisors calls special meeting to address fatal flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After severe flooding destroyed more than 20 homes and left one person dead, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will meet to discuss any necessary action.

A notice from the board states the special-called meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at the County Government Center in Grundy.

Supervisors will meet in-person to ratify a declaration of a local emergency “in regard to flash flooding.”

The notice also states that supervisors will discuss and consider any action that is needed in response to the flooding in the Knox District of the county. Action could relate to the management of disaster relief resources, volunteers and donations.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office called off search and rescue efforts Thursday night after stating that all missing people were accounted for. The sheriff’s office alerted the Hurley community that it could take 30 days for power to be restored to the area and public water may not be restored for an entire year.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the area after the August 30 flooding caused serious damage.