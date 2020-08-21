Buchanan Co. authorities asking for public’s help finding missing 70-year-old woman with dog

Photos: Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who is thought to be with her dog.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, Ermaline Stiltner, 70, was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m in the Looneys Creek area.

Ermaline was seen walking with her small brown dog, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office reports she was last seen wearing black flower pants and a black flower shirt.

In the pictures above, Ermaline can be seen wearing the exact pants she was last seen in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-935-2313.

