Buccaneers Gearing Up for Summer Trip to Europe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU men’s basketball team will be making its way overseas in two weeks for an 11-day trip, spanning across four different cities.

The Bucs will visit Prague, Vienna, Budapest and Belgrade, along with playing three exhibition games against local teams.

Almost everyone on the roster hasn’t traveled outside the country, but Netherlands native Lucas N’Guessan is excited that the tables have turned on his teammates.

“It’s a lot different, obviously it’s a different language, so it’ll be fun to take the team overseas and have them be the foreigners, so I can make fun of them,” N’Guessan said.

Head coach Steve Forbes knows this trip will be crucial for players seeking to continue their career past ETSU.

“It’s going to be a great cultural and educational experience for them, because a majority of these guys will end up playing probably overseas and a lot of them maybe playing in Europe, so it gives them a chance to get a taste of maybe what life will be like for them a few years from now,” Forbes said.

Senior guard Isaiah Tisdale mentioned his enthusiasm for this amazing opportunity.

“It’s going to be a good time, first time going out the country, so I’m really excited for it, my parents are excited for it and I can’t wait to get out there and play against professionals and with my teammates,” Tisdale said.

The Bucs depart on August 10 and return on August 21.