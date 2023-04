SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is scheduled to make an appearance at a McDonald’s in Blountville before the Food City Dirt Race kicks off this weekend.

A release from McDonald’s said along with the chance to meet Wallace, race fans can enjoy live entertainment and opportunities to win McDonald’s and Dr. Pepper merchandise.

The release said Wallace will make his appearance at their location at 2260 Highway 394 in Blountville on April 8 from 3 to 4 p.m.