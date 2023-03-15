BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) with great sadness announced the death of retired K-9 officer, Scout.

A release from the BTPD said Scout died due to bladder cancer on Monday. She was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Scout began her career as a K-9 officer in 2014, the release said. Scout and her handler Sgt. Joe Newman were certified in narcotics detection and article search by the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Scout retired in April 2022. The BTPD said Scout will always be remembered for her loving and gentle personality.